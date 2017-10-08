Linebacker Reggie Ragland quickly becomes part of Chiefs’ plan

One year and handful of games later than hoped, Reggie Ragland’s NFL competitive career has begun.
On Sunday, Ragland started his second game at inside linebacker as the Chiefs met the Texans. He opened his NFL career last week in the Chiefs’ 29-20 victory over Washington, and needed a few snaps to adjust to the game’s speed.
“At first, I had to get everything slowed down,” Ragland said. “But then I got used to it.”
Ragland was on the field for 21 of the Chiefs’ 50 defensive snaps and recorded one assisted tackle in that game. He got a passing nod from fellow inside linebacker Derrick Johnson.
“He did well,” Johnson said. “He has high standards for himself. Things where I’d tell him not to worry, he’d say, ‘No, I have got on this,’ or ‘I have to see it quicker.’ ”
Ragland, a two-time All-America linebacker at Alabama, was part of the Crimson Tide team that defeated Deshaun Watson and Clemson in the 2016 College Football Championship game.
He was seen as an old-school run stuffer, and the Buffalo Bills made Ragland their second-round choice, No. 41 overall. But Ragland suffered a season-ending ACL injury early in training camp and spent his first NFL season in rehabilitation.
In late August, the Chiefs traded for Ragland, sending a fourth-round pick in 2019 to the Bills.
A few days later, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach explained the thinking behind the move.
“Anytime you have the opportunity to acquire young players who are still under rookie deals and have multiple years left in those rookie deals … ” Veach said. “He was a guy that we obviously liked coming out, he definitely provides a physical aspect to his game. He plays with a great passion, with a great motor.”
Ragland said he didn’t expect the move so soon in his pro career but wasn’t unhappy when got the news.
“I thought I would get a chance with the Bills, but then I got a chance to come out here and be with a great team, great coach, great coaching staff,” Ragland said.
Ragland was seen as a starter for the Bills, and it’s a measure of his esteem with the Chiefs that his first appearance in the NFL was as a starter.
“I thought for the first time out he did pretty good,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “Like anybody who misses time … you just can’t make your body go as quick as you like to it. That part of his game is going to improve the more he’s out there.”
With two starts in two games, it appears Ragland will be part of the Chiefs’ plans the rest of the way.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
