Linebacker Reggie Ragland quickly becomes part of Chiefs’ plan

More Videos 1:08 Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland talks about his move from the Bills to KC Pause 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 2:12 Never been to NRG Stadium in Houston? Take a video tour of the facility 2:20 Chiefs face another top-notch defensive line in Texans 2:09 Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 2:10 Terez Paylor previews Chiefs-Texans in 2 minutes 0:15 Sights and sounds before the Chiefs take on the Texans 9:53 Chiefs trade lands during Terez Paylor's Facebook Live. Hear his instant analysis 3:30 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests 0:52 Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs LB Reggie Ragland talks about his move from the Bills to KC Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was drafted by Buffalo but was injured during his time with the Bills. He was traded to the Chiefs and made his first NFL start on Monday against Washington. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland was drafted by Buffalo but was injured during his time with the Bills. He was traded to the Chiefs and made his first NFL start on Monday against Washington. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

