Ramik Wilson inactive, Cameron Erving to start for Chiefs

Linebacker Ramik Wilson was listed among the inactives for the Chiefs for the first time this season.
Wilson started the Chiefs’ first three games, but he didn’t start in last week’s victory over Washington and logged only four snaps. Reggie Ragland, who made his first start in the Chiefs’ 29-20 victory Monday, will start Sunday.
Also inactive for the Chiefs are quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J. White, outside linebacker Dee Ford, center Mitch Morse, offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and wide receiver Jehu Chesson.
Cameron Erving will start in place of the injured Duvernay-Tardif. Jordan Devey made the start last week.
Inactive for the Texans: wide receiver Braxton Miller, cornerbacks Kevin Johnson and Treston Decoud, linebacker Ben Heeney, guard Kyle Fuller, offensive tackle Jah Reid and defensive end Carlos Watkins
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments