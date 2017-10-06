A back injury continues to keep Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford on the sidelines.
Chiefs

Chiefs’ Dee Ford to miss another game; Alex Smith good to go after ankle injury

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 06, 2017 4:09 PM

Outside linebacker Dee Ford will miss his second straight game, the Chiefs announced on Friday.

Ford suffered a back injury against the Chargers two weeks ago.

Also not playing on Sunday at Houston are offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse.

Duvernay-Tardif suffered a sprained knee against Washington. Morse will miss his third game with a foot injury.

The Chiefs listed four others on the injury report. All were full practice participants on Friday and will play Sunday: quarterback Alex Smith (ankle), defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (back) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (groin).

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

