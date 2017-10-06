Chiefs’ Dee Ford to miss another game; Alex Smith good to go after ankle injury

Outside linebacker Dee Ford will miss his second straight game, the Chiefs announced on Friday.
Ford suffered a back injury against the Chargers two weeks ago.
Also not playing on Sunday at Houston are offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse.
Duvernay-Tardif suffered a sprained knee against Washington. Morse will miss his third game with a foot injury.
The Chiefs listed four others on the injury report. All were full practice participants on Friday and will play Sunday: quarterback Alex Smith (ankle), defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (back) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (groin).
