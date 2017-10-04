The diagnosis: sprained knee for Chiefs’ guard Duvernay-Tardif

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has a sprained left knee and his status is day-to-day, coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday.
The injury doesn’t seem to be as serious as it appeared when Duvernay-Tardif was helped off the field after the Chiefs’ second snap during their 29-20 victory over Washington on Monday night.
Duvernay-Tardif, in his fourth season, didn’t return to the game. Jordan Devey finished the game at right guard.
Reid said he doesn’t know how the Chiefs will line up for Sunday’s game at Houston.
“We’re going to play it by ear and see how things go in the next couple of days,” Reid said.
Also not practicing for the Chiefs on Wednesday were linebacker Dee Ford (back) and center Mitch Morse (foot). Both missed the Washington game.
Listed on the Chiefs’ injury report but among the team’s full practice participants were quarterback Alex Smith (ankle), linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (groin), tackle Eric Fisher (back) and defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee).
