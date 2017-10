More Videos

2:49 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

3:11 Andy Reid on Chiefs' dramatic win, Alex Smith's impressive play and "buttkicker.com"

0:21 Kareem Hunt: 'I just got better as the game went on'

0:59 Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football."

0:48 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Alex Smith and "the kicker"

1:11 Kansas City Chiefs celebrate as they head to locker room after win over Washington

0:44 Drum leader Salvador Perez pumps up crowd at Arrowhead before Chiefs' Monday night game

0:46 Monday Night Football show begins from Arrowhead's Lot C

1:53 Terez Paylor's Gameplan: Four keys to a Chiefs win and a prediction

2:14 Derrick Johnson to Chiefs fans: "Arrowhead's always rocking...don't change a thing"

1:13 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on YAC (yards after catch)