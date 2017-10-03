Photo gallery: Kansas City 29, Washington 20

Chiefs long snapper James Winchester, left, leaps into the arms of kicker Harrison Butker after beating the Redskins 29-20
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) was helped off the field by the training staff in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) dropped Washington running back Rob Kelley (20) in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) cut down Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Washington free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) ran after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) was Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) made a diving tackle during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce came up huge for the Chiefs Monday night as they beat Washington in prime time.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) ran after the catch for a first down as Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) made a diving tackle in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated after picking up a first down in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Shane Keyser
skeyser@kcstar.com
Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looked to deliver a pass in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray (21) and Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) combined to tackle Washington tight end Jordan Reed (86) in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. The ball appeared to come loose on the play, but Reed was ruled down before the fumble occurred.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) watched as Washington running back Rob Kelley (20) stretched the ball forward for more yards in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Washington inside linebacker Will Compton (51) and Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) prepared to wrap up Kansas City Chiefs running back Akeem Hunt (31) as he fell forward in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris (84) watched the ball fall to the ground after it bounced out of his hands in the second quarter as Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) defended on the play during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) tried to avoid going down before being sacked by Washington defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (98) in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Washington nose tackle Ziggy Hood (90) fought his way around Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Bryan Witzmann (70) was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) looked to throw a pass in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) missed a catch as Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) appeared to hit him as the ball arrived in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) looked for a hole while running the football in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) drug Washington inside linebacker Zach Brown (53) and Washington cornerback Josh Norman (24) after making a catch in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) missed his first field goal attempt in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) waived his arms signaling that the first field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) was no good in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated his touchdown in the second quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) slipped an arm tackle by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) stiff-armed Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) shrugged off a tackle by Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) protected the ball as Washington outside linebacker Martrell Spaight (50) defended in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) bounced the ball to the outside in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) pointed to his linemen as he celebrated scoring a touchdown in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) pounded his chest as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) celebrated scoring a rushing touchdown with Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jordan Devey (65) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) tried to break at tackle by Washington nose tackle Ziggy Hood (90) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Washington head coach Jay Gruden (right) appeared to glance at the scoreboard during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) is sacked by Washington nose tackle Ziggy Hood (90) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) dove over Washington outside linebacker Martrell Spaight (50) to gain yardage in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) caught a pass in front of Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (47) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) touches the ball as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) stretches the ball to pick-up a first down in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Washington wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) caught a pass for a touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) in the third quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Signed this week, Harrison Butker kicks the go-ahead field goal, giving the Chiefs a 23-20 lead with 47 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Monay against Washington.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) fell forward on a 16 yard run as Washington free safety D.J. Swearinger (36), Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) and Washington strong safety Montae Nicholson (35) made the tackle in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) delivered a pass in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) had his helmet knocked off by the foot of Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) as Hunt was tackled by Washington free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) after a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) had a pass bounce off of his chest as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (47) defended in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Saving an interception, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) grabbed the ball after a pass bounced off of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) was congratulated by teammates after connecting on a 32 yard field goal in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Bennie Logan (96) and Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) watched as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) stopped Washington running back Chris Thompson (25) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) tried to knock the ball out of the hands of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) in the fourth quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shook hands with Washington head coach Jay Gruden after the Kansas City Chiefs
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) talked with Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins (3) after the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Butker connected on a field goal to win the game in the fourth quarter. Kansas City beat Washington 29-20.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) smiled as he talked with Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) after the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Butker connected on a 43 yard field goal to win the game. Kansas City beat Washington 29-20.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) caught a second quarter touchdown pass in front of Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) on October 2, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Washington leads at halftime, 10-7.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated after his second quarter touchdown catch against Washington on October 2, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Washington leads at halftime, 10-7.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) got turned around as Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (11) caught a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter during the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) scrambled for a 32-yard gain, outrunning Washington free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) on October 2, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrated his game-winning kick with :04 seconds left in the game with his teammates in the 29-20 win over Washington on October 2, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines breaks up a pass in the end zone to Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throws a ten-yard pass to wide receiver Chris Conley to set up the go ahead field goal in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley catches a ten-yard pass in front of Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau to set up the go ahead field goal in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the go ahead field goal in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates his go ahead field goal in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jacoby Glenn breaks up a pass intended for Washington tight end Vernon Davis in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith scrambles away from Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan before throwing a first down pass to wide receiver Albert Wilson with 30-seconds remaining in the game during Monday's football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is mobbed by teammates after his go ahead fourth quarter field goal in the fourth quarter during Monday's football game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez watches the introduction of the Kansas City Chiefs before Monday's football game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez carries his son, Johan along the sideline before the start of Monday's football game between Kansas City Chiefs and Washington at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez played the drum at the beginning of the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) prayed as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe (45) sat on the bench during "Star Spangled Banner" at the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington football game in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, October 2, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt
deulitt@kcstar.com