Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker: "What a way to start. Monday night football."
The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season. Beat writer Terez A. Paylor narrates this regular-season recap with still images by Star staff photographers David Eulitt and John Sleezer.
KC Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt heard from former teammate and current Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop via text message this week. “Of course," Colquitt said in mock disgust, "he reached out for tickets. Unbelievable.”
KC Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt carried the football only one time on Sunday in Denver ... one carry for a 35-yard touchdown and the 2017 NFL rushing title. Hunt and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about his effort to stay fresh for the playoffs.
KC Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith spoke to the media on Tuesday about the long, dry spell since the franchise last won a playoff game at home. The Chiefs play host to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card game.