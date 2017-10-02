More Videos

    Kansas City Chiefs first-year kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning 43-yard field goal, his third of the night, with 4 seconds remaining in Monday's victory over the Redskins at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rookie kicker high on list of Chiefs’ heroes in win over Washington

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

October 02, 2017 10:56 PM

For one of the few times all night, Arrowhead Stadium was quiet.

With only 47 seconds left in their prime-time showdown against Washington, the Chiefs had the ball at their own 25-yard line, with the score knotted at 20. If the Chiefs were going to extend their reign as the NFL’s lone undefeated team, it was time for someone –– anyone –– to be a hero.

The Chiefs have consistently had a number of players step up in crunch time under coach Andy Reid, and true to form, that would prove to be the case in a 29-20 victory over Washington in front of an announced crowd of 74,587 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Alex Smith and receiver Albert Wilson were the first heroes. Smith scrambled away from pressure and fired a beautiful ball downfield to Wilson, who sprinted for a 37-yard gain that gave the offense –– and the nervous crowd –– hope and life.

The third hero was receiver Chris Conley, who caught a clutch 10-yard pass over the middle to set up the fourth hero, rookie kicker Harrison Butker.

Butker, who was signed this week to replace injured kicker Cairo Santos, had missed his first field-goal attempt of the game hours earlier. He bounced back to connect on his last three attempts, including the decisive 43-yarder to put the Chiefs ahead 23-20.

“I didn’t have butterflies,” Butker said. “I felt confident. … I knew it was gonna come down to a field goal. I felt pretty calm.”

With only four seconds left, Washington was essentially done at that point. A miracle was needed, and the Chiefs’ defense snuffed out a razzle-dazzle attempt at just that when outside linebacker Justin Houston scooped up a fumble for a 13-yard touchdown return that cemented the win.

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke on the confidence of rookie kicker Harrison Butker and of his veteran quarterback Alex Smith, who drove the offense down the field in the 29-20 win over Washington on Monday Night Football on Oct. 2, 2017.

It was an outcome that, perhaps, could not have been foreseen early in the game, when Washington, 2-2, came out swinging.

Washington struck on only the sixth play from scrimmage, courtesy of a 44-yard touchdown throw from quarterback Kirk Cousins to receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr., who caught the ball over Marcus Peters –– who gave up about six inches in that matchup ––in the end zone for the touchdown.

The Chiefs did not respond well. Their first offensive play ended with a sack by Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan, who was essentially unblocked. Their next play ended with starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif injuring his knee and leaving the game. The third play ended with a clean drop by Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs appeared to force a potentially momentum-changing fumble on Washington’s next drive, but the runner’s knee was ruled down, and the call was overturned. The Chiefs’ defense, however, stiffened in the red zone, as Washington went o-fer on three cracks at the end zone from inside the 7-yard line and was forced to kick a field goal that extended its lead to 10-0.

The 10-point deficit was the largest of the season for a Chiefs team that entered the game undefeated, and the Chiefs finally put a dent in it midway through the second quarter. Smith guided a seven-play, 73-yard drive that culminated in a 17-yard touchdown throw to tight end Travis Kelce.

And although Butker missed a potential game-tying field goal in the waning seconds of the half, the Chiefs –– who only trailed 10-7 at the break –– had effectively seized the momentum once again, which showed on the opening drive of the third quarter.

That’s when the Chiefs –– aided by three penalties on Washington’s aggressive, downhill defense –– marched 79 yards in 10 plays. Smith scored on a 1-yard run to give the Chiefs a 14-10 lead, their first of the day.

It would be short-lived, however. Cousins guided an impressive 75-yard scoring drive of his own on only three plays. After tight end Vernon Davis danced around defenders for a 69-yard gain, Cousins beat Peters again, this time on a slant to receiver Ryan Grant that put Washington ahead 17-14.

Butker would redeem himself with a 26-yard field goal that tied the game late in the third quarter, and again with a 32-yarder that gave the Chiefs a 20-17 lead with four minutes, 51 seconds left in the game.

At that point, it was up to the defense –– one that has been opportunistic all season long –– to finish the job. Cousins was resilient, however, weaving his way through the defense on a number of scrambles that help set up a game-tying 40-yard field goal that knotted the score at 20-20 with 47 seconds left.

Unfortunately for Washington, that was simply too much time left on the clock to give a Chiefs team with no shortage of resiliency –– or heroes –– on this night.

    Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez helped kick off Monday Night Football by beating the Kansas City Chiefs drum before a game against Washington on Oct. 2, 2017.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on winning drive: 'We spend a lot of time on all those situations'

