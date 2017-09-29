Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford misses second straight practice

Four Chiefs missed practice on Friday, including outside linebacker Dee Ford for the second time this week with a back injury.
Also missing practice were inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (groin), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (back) and center Mitch Morse (foot).
Three others were listed as full practice participants on Friday: defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee), wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas (shoulder) and offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (knee).
The Chiefs play host to Washington on Monday.
