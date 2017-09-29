Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford, shown here in pursuit of quarterback Carson Wentz in the Chiefs’ victory over the Eagles on Sept. 17, is dealing with an injured back and missed his second practice this week ahead of Monday’s game against Washington.
Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford, shown here in pursuit of quarterback Carson Wentz in the Chiefs’ victory over the Eagles on Sept. 17, is dealing with an injured back and missed his second practice this week ahead of Monday’s game against Washington. Charlie Riedel The Associated Press
Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford misses second straight practice

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 29, 2017 6:03 PM

Four Chiefs missed practice on Friday, including outside linebacker Dee Ford for the second time this week with a back injury.

Also missing practice were inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (groin), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (back) and center Mitch Morse (foot).

Three others were listed as full practice participants on Friday: defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee), wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas (shoulder) and offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (knee).

The Chiefs play host to Washington on Monday.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

