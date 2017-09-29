Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, whose playing time has increased since Eric Berry went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, was fined for the second time this season this week by the NFL.
Chiefs

That’ll be 12 grand, please: Chiefs safety fined for chop against Chargers

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 29, 2017 4:24 PM

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen has been fined $12,154 for his chop on receiver Tyrell Williams during the Chiefs’ 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Williams was attempting to break a tackle by Chiefs safety Eric Murray when Sorensen took his right forearm and chopped down at the back of Williams, who fell facedown into the turf.

This marks the second fine Sorensen, who has stepped in as a starter since Eric Berry’s season-ending injury, has been assessed this season. Sorensen was fined the same amount for an unnecessary roughness penalty he drew for pulling an opponent off the pile on a punt against the New England Patriots in Week 1.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

