That’ll be 12 grand, please: Chiefs safety fined for chop against Chargers

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen has been fined $12,154 for his chop on receiver Tyrell Williams during the Chiefs’ 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Williams was attempting to break a tackle by Chiefs safety Eric Murray when Sorensen took his right forearm and chopped down at the back of Williams, who fell facedown into the turf.
This marks the second fine Sorensen, who has stepped in as a starter since Eric Berry’s season-ending injury, has been assessed this season. Sorensen was fined the same amount for an unnecessary roughness penalty he drew for pulling an opponent off the pile on a punt against the New England Patriots in Week 1.
