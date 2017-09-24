Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland on the sidelines prior to NFL preseason action against the Tennessee Titans on August 31, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs

Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland active for first time

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 24, 2017 2:28 PM

CARSON, Calif.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland was active for the Chiefs for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s the first time Ragland has suited up for the Chiefs since they obtained him in a late August trade with the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs surrendered a fourth-round pick in 2019.

Ragland, the Bills’ second round draft pick in 2016, missed the entire season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp. He was a unanimous All-America in 2015 and a two-time national champion at Alabama.

Inactive for the Chiefs on Sunday: offensive lineman Mitch Morse and Parker Ehinger, quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J White, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, wide receiver Jehu Chesson and defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins.

Zach Fulton will get the start at center in place of Morse.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

