Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston returns to practice ahead of Chargers game

More Videos

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape 0:58

KCK woman was killed in a car crash while fleeing an alleged rape

Pause
Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce 1:55

Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce

Chiefs-Chargers game preview, plus early-season standouts & surprises 11:06

Chiefs-Chargers game preview, plus early-season standouts & surprises

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man 0:52

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen 0:43

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents 1:35

Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents

What to know about Chiefs parking at Arrowhead: Cost, gates, times 1:17

What to know about Chiefs parking at Arrowhead: Cost, gates, times

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt 0:45

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterbacks in camp 0:24

Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterbacks in camp

  • Justin Houston: 'I feel good but got a lot of improvement to do'

    Justin Houston had one sack and three tackles for loss in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017.

Justin Houston had one sack and three tackles for loss in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star
Justin Houston had one sack and three tackles for loss in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston returns to practice ahead of Chargers game

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 22, 2017 3:43 PM

Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston was a full practice participant on Friday. Houston had missed Thursday’s workout with an illness.

The Chiefs play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Also on the Chiefs’ injury report as full practice participants were linebackers Dee Ford (shoulder) and Reggie Ragland (knee). Offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (knee) is listed as doubtful and center Mitch Morse (foot) is out for Sunday’s game.

The Chargers listed two players as out: cornerback Jason Verrett (keee) and wide receiver Mike Williams (back).

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce

View More Video