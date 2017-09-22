Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston returns to practice ahead of Chargers game

Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston was a full practice participant on Friday. Houston had missed Thursday’s workout with an illness.

The Chiefs play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Also on the Chiefs’ injury report as full practice participants were linebackers Dee Ford (shoulder) and Reggie Ragland (knee). Offensive lineman Parker Ehinger (knee) is listed as doubtful and center Mitch Morse (foot) is out for Sunday’s game.

The Chargers listed two players as out: cornerback Jason Verrett (keee) and wide receiver Mike Williams (back).