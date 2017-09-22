Follow us here: The Chiefs have two backs named Hunt whose first names rhyme ...

More Videos 0:52 Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man Pause 1:29 Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:09 Travis Kelce refuses to answer questions about taunting penalty, lauds teammates instead 0:43 Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Chargers WR Keenan Allen 1:35 Andy Reid on facing the Chargers and preparing for AFC West opponents 11:06 Chiefs-Chargers game preview, plus early-season standouts & surprises 2:36 Chris Jones holds court on Chargers' dinky stadium, Phillip Rivers and more 0:30 Arrowhead Stadium parking lot begins to fill 2:01 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid: 'Alex was resilient...he took some big hits' 2:27 Travis Kelce's thoughts on facing the Patriots, Gronk & more Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs' Dave Toub talks up Akeem Hunt's skills as a return man KC Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub talked up the return skills of running back Akeem Hunt, whom the Chiefs brought in recently after he was cut by the Houston Texans. KC Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub talked up the return skills of running back Akeem Hunt, whom the Chiefs brought in recently after he was cut by the Houston Texans. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

KC Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub talked up the return skills of running back Akeem Hunt, whom the Chiefs brought in recently after he was cut by the Houston Texans. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com