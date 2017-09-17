Chiefs center Mitch Morse has sprained foot, Reid says

Chiefs center Mitch Morse left the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over Philadelphia on Sunday with what coach Andy Reid called a sprained foot after the game.
Quarterback Alex Smith said Morse, who was spotted using crutches and a boot on his left foot after the game, is a valuable piece to the offensive line.
“He’s kind of the glue for those five guys, making sure everyone is on the same page –– run and pass,” Smith said. “Then there’s a lot of unspoken communication between the center and I, especially with Mitch though. It’s a big adjustment when he goes out.”
The Chiefs do have a capable replacement in the fold in Zach Fulton, who has played center before and fared well.
“Fortunate enough for Zach, same thing, he’s played in a lot of big games,” Smith said. “He’s been in there before so I don’t think anyone blinks. Hopefully Mitch gets healthy and he’s back soon. Fortunate though to have Zach step in like that.”
Smith, by the way, was shaken up in the second quarter after receiving big hit on a short pass. Reid confirmed the Chiefs’ ensuing timeout was for Smith to catch his bearings. He did not miss a snap.
“He landed on his shoulder and we ended up just taking it and reassessing it as we went to make sure he was okay, but he was fine,” Reid said.
