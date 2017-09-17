Hard-running rookie Kareem Hunt stars again in Chiefs’ win over Eagles

More Videos

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time 1:46

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

Pause
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season 4:24

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

  • Kareem Hunt: 'I'm a guy who likes to finish off runs'

    Kareem Hunt ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017.

Kareem Hunt ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017. Sam McDowell smcdowell@kcstar.com
Kareem Hunt ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 17, 2017. Sam McDowell smcdowell@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Hard-running rookie Kareem Hunt stars again in Chiefs’ win over Eagles

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

September 17, 2017 05:30 PM

UPDATED September 17, 2017 09:12 PM

The knock on Kareem Hunt was a perceived lack of breakaway speed. Struggles to explode in the open field, according to one scouting report written before the NFL Draft. Inconsistent acceleration, another said.

Evaluations like those have made the first two weeks of Hunt’s NFL career all the more satisfying to the Chiefs’ third-round draft pick out of Toledo.

Hunt followed up his record-breaking introduction last week with two more touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 27-20 home victory Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He crossed the goal line in contrasting styles, but given those scouting reports, the initial touchdown stood out a bit more. Hunt took a handoff from quarterback Alex Smith, darted through the left side of his offensive line and found daylight. The 53-yard score gave the Chiefs a three-point lead in the third quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“You gotta take advantage of those (opportunities),” Hunt said. “You can’t get caught from behind.”

Well, Hunt actually did get caught from behind in the Chiefs’ Week 1 victory at New England — his NFL debut — but even that came with a caveat. Hunt was deemed the fastest ball-carrier in the NFL’s opening weekend on the play, per advanced stat metrics.

Yes, faster than teammate Tyreek Hill.

It’s not a race Hunt’s going to win often. Or probably ever again, for that matter. But in just 120 minutes of NFL time, Hunt has proved one of two things — he can either accelerate more quickly than many scouts anticipated, or the remainder of his skill-set makes up for that detriment.

More Videos

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time 1:46

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

Pause
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season 4:24

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

  • Chiefs greeted by celebrating fans after defeating Eagles 27-20

    Chiefs work way to locker room after 27-20 victory over the Eagles on Sunday.

Chiefs greeted by celebrating fans after defeating Eagles 27-20

Chiefs work way to locker room after 27-20 victory over the Eagles on Sunday.

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Hunt has 30 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns in two games. He’s added eight catches for 126 yards and two more scores.

On Hunt’s long touchdown run Sunday, teammate Travis Kelce drew a flag for taunting the Eagles’ bench.

Even teammates are excited about what Hunt brings to the table.

“Kareem Hunt went to the house,” Kelce said. “He can play some football. The O-line blocked it perfectly up front, and from there, it was just to the house.”

Hunt’s second touchdown virtually sealed the win for the Chiefs. It spanned just two yards, not 53, but it was another highlight nonetheless.

Taking the ball, he was greeted by Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen — all 327 pounds of him — a yard shy of the end zone. Hunt’s rear end nearly hit the ground as he turned his back to the goal line, but he drove his feet and plowed over Allen.

He reached the ball across the line for his fifth NFL touchdown.

“I pride myself on being a balanced running back — some speed, some power,” Hunt said. “Just being able to finish, you need to fight for every yard.”

More Videos

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time 1:46

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

Pause
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season 4:24

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

  • Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman

    A Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader was blindsided by a cameraman while performing on Sunday, September 17. Video courtesy of Ashley McAlmond/Twitter.

Watch a Chiefs cheerleader get leveled by cameraman

A Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader was blindsided by a cameraman while performing on Sunday, September 17. Video courtesy of Ashley McAlmond/Twitter.

Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time 1:46

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

Pause
Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season 4:24

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt sets franchise rookie rushing record for a season

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’ 2:41

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers 7:44

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper 2:06

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers 1:22

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 1:49

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back' 0:47

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:08

Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station 1:19

Video: Get small and hop on board for a magical ride on the holiday model trains at Union Station

  • Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

    The KC Chiefs have never won division championships in consecutive seasons. That should change this year with the Chiefs needing one victory or one Chargers loss in the final two weeks to clinch their second straight AFC West title. Here's how the Chiefs' other division championship teams fared the following year:

Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

View More Video