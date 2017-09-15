NFL gives peace a chance, but two other Chiefs are fined

More Videos 2:36 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut Pause 0:57 Kareem Hunt on recovering from fumble: "Get ready, we're going right back to you" 0:41 Chiefs' Travis Kelce is not talking to his brother this week 1:17 What to know about Chiefs parking at Arrowhead: Cost, gates, times 1:39 Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed 0:40 Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson on recovering from Achilles tear 0:24 Watch Michael Vick work with the Chiefs quarterbacks in camp 1:26 Tamba Hali exclusive: Chiefs linebacker talks about his music career 1:50 Update on Chiefs rookie linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon's development 0:10 Cat on field during Royals-Cardinals game appeared to injure worker Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt has covered the Chiefs since 2007 and in this video, he explains how a photo was made of Tyreek Hill giving the peace sign on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 42-27 upset victory over the New England Patriots. Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt has covered the Chiefs since 2007 and in this video, he explains how a photo was made of Tyreek Hill giving the peace sign on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 42-27 upset victory over the New England Patriots. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

