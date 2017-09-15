More Videos

  Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed

    Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt has covered the Chiefs since 2007 and in this video, he explains how a photo was made of Tyreek Hill giving the peace sign on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 42-27 upset victory over the New England Patriots.

Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt has covered the Chiefs since 2007 and in this video, he explains how a photo was made of Tyreek Hill giving the peace sign on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 42-27 upset victory over the New England Patriots.
Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt has covered the Chiefs since 2007 and in this video, he explains how a photo was made of Tyreek Hill giving the peace sign on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 42-27 upset victory over the New England Patriots. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

NFL gives peace a chance, but two other Chiefs are fined

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

September 15, 2017 5:14 PM

While Tyreek Hill escaped a NFL fine for taunting in the Chiefs’ 42-27 win over New England, a pair of his teammates were not so lucky.

Tight end Travis Kelce was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct, while safety Daniel Sorensen was fined the same for unnecessary roughness.

Kelce got into it with New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the third quarter, pushing the ball into Van Noy’s groin on the tail end of one play. Kelce was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct multiple times last season, including once when he threw a towel in the vicinity of a referee and another when he shoved Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell during their 18-16 playoff loss to Pittsburgh.

Sorensen was fined for pulling a Patriots player off the pile at the tail end of a play.

Hill, who held up two fingers, making a peace sign, to a defender as he approached the end zone on a long touchdown catch, was not fined.

Injury report

Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger (knee) and inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee) are doubtful for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, while safety Ron Parker (ankle) and inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) are questionable.

Defensive tackle Bennie Logan, who missed practice Wednesday because of a knee ailment, practiced Thursday and Friday and is expected to play.

For the Eagles, starting cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) is out, as is backup defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao (wrist). Running back D.J. Pumphrey (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve, while safety Corey Graham (hamstring) is questionable.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

