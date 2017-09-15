Chiefs looking for smoother parking process than last year for Sunday’s opener

More Videos

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt surprises Boys & Girls Club kids as personal shopper

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs fan downs two beers, elbow drops into a fire and walks away unscathed

Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

Chiefs players trade jobs Monday from football to waiting tables

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: 'It's a party in the end zone'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: ‘It’s a party in the end zone’

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Chiefs' safety Ron Parker: 'We just gotta get our swag back'

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Andy Reid thanks Chiefs fans after win over Chargers, refers to Los Angeles Chargers as San Diego Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs QB Alex Smith likes what he saw in team's 30-13 win over Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Chiefs' Eric Berry encourages teammates before they face Chargers

Tyreek Hill's NASCAR touchdown celebration captured in photos

Tyreek Hill's NASCAR touchdown celebration captured in photos

  • What to know about Chiefs parking at Arrowhead: Cost, gates, times

    If you are planning to buy parking on the day of a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, be sure to bring $60 cash. Other prepaid options are available. Find out how the parking system works in this video.

If you are planning to buy parking on the day of a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, be sure to bring $60 cash. Other prepaid options are available. Find out how the parking system works in this video. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star
If you are planning to buy parking on the day of a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, be sure to bring $60 cash. Other prepaid options are available. Find out how the parking system works in this video. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Chiefs looking for smoother parking process than last year for Sunday’s opener

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 15, 2017 03:33 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 03:45 PM

As it is with the team on the field, a home opener game brings an air of uncertainty to the business side of the Chiefs.

Remember the parking fiasco in last year’s opener?

The Chiefs do. And they believe the steps they took to improve the flow after the first home game of 2016 should carry them through an uneventful opener on Sunday (at least in the parking lot) when the Philadelphia Eagles visit Arrowhead Stadium for a noon kickoff.

“We know we won’t have the issues this year that we had with the first game last year,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said. “Having said that, first games are always the ones where everyone gets tested.”

Long lines at certain toll booths, cars directed to wrong parking lots upon entering the perimeter, not enough parking attendants … such problems added up to a frustrating experience for fans, and changes by the Chiefs. And traffic flow improved as the season continued.

But suggestions from the Chiefs haven’t changed.

“Plan your route, get here early, have your pass,” Donovan said.

The Chiefs have strongly encouraged pre-purchase of parking passes, which are $35 in advance. The cost to park without advanced purchase is $60.

Sunday’s game also marks the first glimse at a new ticketing plan, the Bud Light Game Day Pass. It’s a mobile-only season ticket that was sold for $200. The catch: Fans who bought them won’t know until the morning of the game where they’ll be sitting.

“We were pretty excited about the idea, and we thought it would sell well,” Donovan said. “Basically, it sold out.”

Donovan expects a full house for Sunday’s game, with a boost from last week’s victory at New England.

On Sunday, fans may notice some discoloration on the field. The Chiefs cut out half of the field and laid down sand for the stage during the U2 concert on Tuesday. New turf was rolled in after the concert.

“From a performance standpoint the field will be in great shape,” Donovan said. “We’ve done this before.”

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

