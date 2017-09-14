Under Andy Reid, the Chiefs have rarely lost assistant coaches. Here’s why

Since Andy Reid arrived as the Chiefs’ head coach in 2013, there’s been some stability on his coaching staff.
Although a few guys –– such as offensive coordinator Doug Pederson, who left to become the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coach –– have gotten away, Reid has largely managed to keep his staff intact. And this is no mistake, according to Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub.
“I think Andy, one thing that he does, is protect his coaches,” Toub said, when asked if Pederson tried to recruit him to Philadelphia. “You might get another job somewhere, but his guys are off-limits. He made that clear to me last year when I interviewed.”
That’s not a hard and fast rule, however, as Pederson took assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung and coaching assistant Dino Vasso with him to Philadelphia a year ago.
But those appear to be the exceptions, not the rule.
“(Continuity) is always important — especially early in the year,” Reid has explained. “The guys doing the teaching, I think, are important.
Roster move
The Chiefs created room on the practice squad for former Mizzou defensive lineman Rickey Hatley by placing offensive lineman Joseph Cheek on injured reserve.
The club also worked out three free-agent defensive backs on Tuesday, including cornerback/safety Alex Carter, cornerback Josh Thornton and safety Aaron Williams.
Williams, 27, was taken in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent most of the last two seasons on injured reserve because of neck issues, but in his last healthy season (2014), he recorded 51 tackles, five pass deflections and an interception in 15 games (14 starts).
Injury report
Defensive tackle Bennie Logan was slated to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday because of a quad contusion.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.
Comments