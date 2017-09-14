More Videos

Headed to the Chiefs game Sunday? Some things you should know ...

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

September 14, 2017 3:25 PM

If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, you would be wise to plan ahead. Parking a vehicle inside the stadium lot is rarely a quick endeavor — nor a cheap one.

Here are a few things you should know before parking, tailgating or simply attending the home opener against the Eagles.

How much does it cost to park?

This is where a bit of planning would do you some good. If you purchase a single-game basic (red) parking pass in advance, it’s $35. But if you wait until Sunday and pay at the gate, it will cost you $60 cash.

How do you obtain a parking pass in advance?

If you want to purchase the $35 pass in advance, follow this link. All of the home games are already available.

But this is key: The advanced parking price ($35) is no longer available on game days. You’ll have to pay the full $60 come Sunday.

Where should I enter the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot?

In an effort to prevent backup off the I-70 ramps, cars will initially be directed past Gate 2, and they will enter through Gates 3 or 4 instead. Gate 2 will open closer to kickoff.

If you have a red parking pass, you can enter through Gates 2 (once it opens), 3, 4, 5 or 6.

If you have a gold parking pass, use Gates 2, 4, 5, 6 or 7.

For a platinum parking pass, access Gates 1, 2, 4, 5 or 7.

What are the tailgating restrictions?

You cannot use a separate parking space for your tailgating equipment. Those items must be in front or behind the vehicle.

The aisles are now lined with yellow paint, designating a lane that must be kept clear of tailgating appliances, allowing room for emergency vehicles. That leaves eight feet behind your parking spot for your gameday party.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

