Headed to the Chiefs game Sunday? Some things you should know ...

If you’re headed to the Chiefs game Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, you would be wise to plan ahead. Parking a vehicle inside the stadium lot is rarely a quick endeavor — nor a cheap one.
Here are a few things you should know before parking, tailgating or simply attending the home opener against the Eagles.
How much does it cost to park?
This is where a bit of planning would do you some good. If you purchase a single-game basic (red) parking pass in advance, it’s $35. But if you wait until Sunday and pay at the gate, it will cost you $60 cash.
How do you obtain a parking pass in advance?
If you want to purchase the $35 pass in advance, follow this link. All of the home games are already available.
But this is key: The advanced parking price ($35) is no longer available on game days. You’ll have to pay the full $60 come Sunday.
Where should I enter the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot?
In an effort to prevent backup off the I-70 ramps, cars will initially be directed past Gate 2, and they will enter through Gates 3 or 4 instead. Gate 2 will open closer to kickoff.
If you have a red parking pass, you can enter through Gates 2 (once it opens), 3, 4, 5 or 6.
If you have a gold parking pass, use Gates 2, 4, 5, 6 or 7.
For a platinum parking pass, access Gates 1, 2, 4, 5 or 7.
What are the tailgating restrictions?
You cannot use a separate parking space for your tailgating equipment. Those items must be in front or behind the vehicle.
The aisles are now lined with yellow paint, designating a lane that must be kept clear of tailgating appliances, allowing room for emergency vehicles. That leaves eight feet behind your parking spot for your gameday party.
