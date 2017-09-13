Jason Kelce says brother Travis is a ‘very reserved guy’ (wink)

A member of the Philadelphia Eagles offered this apparent clueless observation about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“He’s very humble, very reserved guy, he doesn’t talk any trash whatsoever.”
And you live on what planet?
Actually, that was the tongue-in-cheek response by Eagles center Jason Kelce about his younger brother, Travis, among the NFL’s most animated players. According to Jason, the brothers will participate in the same game against each other for the first time on Sunday when the Eagles visit Arrowhead Stadium for a noon kickoff.
The teams met in 2013, Travis Kelce’s rookie season, but he was inactive because of a knee injury.
The Kelces played together at Cleveland Heights High and the University of Cincinnati. Jason was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2011. Travis was selected by the Chiefs in the third round in 2013.
Jason also played hockey and lacrosse and Travis basketball and baseball in high school.
“Football was the only thing they did together,” their mother, Donna, told The Star in 2013. “The love of the game of football was in both of them.”
They’ve done well with it. Jason, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection was chosen to the All-Pro team in 2013. Travis,27, is also a two-time Pro Bowler and was selected to the 2016 All-Pro team.
They were bound to be successful as this level together because they’ve always competed.
“Everything that you could think of, we turned into some sort of game, some sort of competition,” Travis Kelce said. “Just around the house — every single day was a new challenge, trying to beat my brother at anything. It’s definitely made me an athlete, and the competitive player that I am today.
“Whoever got to the remote first got to pick which channels we were watching. Whoever got to the Xbox first when we got home got to pick which game we were playing. Little competitions like that, with everything that you do.”
Travis allowed that Jason often got the better of him, but when younger brother won, “it was like Christmas.”
The brothers are coming off big victories on opening weekend and have reminded each other about them.
“KC had a pretty good game against New England and (Travis) was hyping up his boy Alex Smith pretty good,” Jason Kelce said.
For Sunday’s game, Travis said their parents will go the split jerseys route, but Jason said he thinks that the family-and-friend entourage will mostly favor red for the home team.
Oh, and that Travis will have a quiet game. Jason said, again in jest. As an offensive lineman he doesn’t often get to see the other team’s offense in action.
“Every once in a while I can look up the Jumbotron and see what’s going on with the opposing team’s offense,” Jason Kelce said. “Unless he has a huge play, which he’s probably not going to have, let’s face it, I probably won’t be able to see too much of him.”
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
