Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) and Eagles center Jason Kelce both played at the University of Cincinnati. They will be on opposing sides in Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) and Eagles center Jason Kelce both played at the University of Cincinnati. They will be on opposing sides in Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo courtesy of the Kelce family
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (left) and Eagles center Jason Kelce both played at the University of Cincinnati. They will be on opposing sides in Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. Photo courtesy of the Kelce family

Chiefs

Jason Kelce says brother Travis is a ‘very reserved guy’ (wink)

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 13, 2017 4:34 PM

A member of the Philadelphia Eagles offered this apparent clueless observation about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“He’s very humble, very reserved guy, he doesn’t talk any trash whatsoever.”

And you live on what planet?

Actually, that was the tongue-in-cheek response by Eagles center Jason Kelce about his younger brother, Travis, among the NFL’s most animated players. According to Jason, the brothers will participate in the same game against each other for the first time on Sunday when the Eagles visit Arrowhead Stadium for a noon kickoff.

The teams met in 2013, Travis Kelce’s rookie season, but he was inactive because of a knee injury.

The Kelces played together at Cleveland Heights High and the University of Cincinnati. Jason was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2011. Travis was selected by the Chiefs in the third round in 2013.

Jason also played hockey and lacrosse and Travis basketball and baseball in high school.

“Football was the only thing they did together,” their mother, Donna, told The Star in 2013. “The love of the game of football was in both of them.”

They’ve done well with it. Jason, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection was chosen to the All-Pro team in 2013. Travis,27, is also a two-time Pro Bowler and was selected to the 2016 All-Pro team.

They were bound to be successful as this level together because they’ve always competed.

“Everything that you could think of, we turned into some sort of game, some sort of competition,” Travis Kelce said. “Just around the house — every single day was a new challenge, trying to beat my brother at anything. It’s definitely made me an athlete, and the competitive player that I am today.

“Whoever got to the remote first got to pick which channels we were watching. Whoever got to the Xbox first when we got home got to pick which game we were playing. Little competitions like that, with everything that you do.”

Travis allowed that Jason often got the better of him, but when younger brother won, “it was like Christmas.”

The brothers are coming off big victories on opening weekend and have reminded each other about them.

“KC had a pretty good game against New England and (Travis) was hyping up his boy Alex Smith pretty good,” Jason Kelce said.

For Sunday’s game, Travis said their parents will go the split jerseys route, but Jason said he thinks that the family-and-friend entourage will mostly favor red for the home team.

Oh, and that Travis will have a quiet game. Jason said, again in jest. As an offensive lineman he doesn’t often get to see the other team’s offense in action.

“Every once in a while I can look up the Jumbotron and see what’s going on with the opposing team’s offense,” Jason Kelce said. “Unless he has a huge play, which he’s probably not going to have, let’s face it, I probably won’t be able to see too much of him.”

More Videos

Chiefs safety Eric Murray on filling Eric Berry's position 5:18

Chiefs safety Eric Murray on filling Eric Berry's position

Pause
Sweet suites provide premium comfort, access at Arrowhead 1:40

Sweet suites provide premium comfort, access at Arrowhead

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'We didn't blink.' 0:28

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink."

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs' Justin Houston: 'We still have work to do' 0:27

Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do"

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed 1:39

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed

Alex Smith says facing Eagles defensive line will be a test 2:12

Alex Smith says facing Eagles defensive line will be a test

Andy Reid: 'You're not going to replace Eric Berry' 3:00

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights 0:19

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill loves playing under the lights

  • Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game

    Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce hits a home run at the Big Slick Celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce hits a home run at the Big Slick Celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 23, 2017.

John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs safety Eric Murray on filling Eric Berry's position

View More Video