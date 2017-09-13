Step inside the Arrowhead suites to see where the high rollers cheer on the Chiefs

More Videos 0:16 Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery Pause 1:40 Sweet suites provide premium comfort, access at Arrowhead 2:36 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 4:04 Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure" 0:45 C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 14:57 Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots 4:03 Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory 2:18 Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:36 What’s the best U2 song? Generations of KC fans pick their favorites 1:18 The stage for U2's Joshua Tree tour is massive. Here's a closer look Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sweet suites provide premium comfort, access at Arrowhead Suites ringing Arrowhead Stadium offer prime locations to watch the Chiefs, upscale dining, climate controlled concourses, premium liquor and a private entrance. We tour an upscale Club Gold suite, an open-air field box suite and peek inside the Locker Room Club lounge. Suites ringing Arrowhead Stadium offer prime locations to watch the Chiefs, upscale dining, climate controlled concourses, premium liquor and a private entrance. We tour an upscale Club Gold suite, an open-air field box suite and peek inside the Locker Room Club lounge. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Suites ringing Arrowhead Stadium offer prime locations to watch the Chiefs, upscale dining, climate controlled concourses, premium liquor and a private entrance. We tour an upscale Club Gold suite, an open-air field box suite and peek inside the Locker Room Club lounge. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star