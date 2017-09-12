More Videos

  • Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery

    Eric Berry's agent, Chad Speck, posted this video of the Chiefs' safety to Twitter on Tuesday. The message was recorded just before Berry underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles.

Jason Boatright Video courtesy Chad Speck
Chiefs

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor discussed Thursday night's regular season opener against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., with Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff. The trio made their predictions for the nationally televised game.