These five plays by Eric Berry show what the Chiefs will miss this season

More Videos 1:39 Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed Pause 0:16 Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 4:04 Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure" 2:36 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 0:28 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink." 2:34 Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 1:36 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Final camp practice before preseason opener 1:03 Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles 4:03 Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory 0:27 Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs use pair of turnovers to top Panthers in 17-point comeback Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, safety Eric Berry and quarterback Alex Smith spoke about their team's fourth-quarter comeback over the Carolina Panthers. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, safety Eric Berry and quarterback Alex Smith spoke about their team's fourth-quarter comeback over the Carolina Panthers. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, safety Eric Berry and quarterback Alex Smith spoke about their team's fourth-quarter comeback over the Carolina Panthers. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star