More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: 'He's disappointed, for sure' 4:04

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

Pause
Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles 1:03

Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed 1:39

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena 0:47

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena

Librarian not guilty in case R. Crosby Kemper calls 'ridiculous' 1:33

Librarian not guilty in case R. Crosby Kemper calls 'ridiculous'

These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 1:41

These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1

What does the new campus value statement at UMKC say? 1:50

What does the new campus value statement at UMKC say?

AL Player of the Week: Royals' Eric Hosmer 1:56

AL Player of the Week: Royals' Eric Hosmer

  • Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

    Chiefs leave field big winners over Patriots 42-27

Chiefs leave field big winners over Patriots 42-27 Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Chiefs leave field big winners over Patriots 42-27 Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Opening games are overrated, says Chiefs coach Andy Reid

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 11, 2017 8:14 PM

Andy Reid speaks publicly before any of the players or assistant coaches as the Chiefs prepare for the next game, so the head coach gets to set the tone.

That seems important this week, not because of the next opponent — the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday — but the previous one.

The Chiefs’ 42-27 thumping of the New England Patriots last Thursday in the NFL’s kickoff game, is the type of outcome that changes a team’s narrative.

Are the Chiefs now the Super Bowl favorites after beating the defending champion? Alex Smith had perhaps his best day as a pro. Kareem Hunt’s debut unfolded beyond anyone’s imagination. How does a team come down from this high and find the even-keel approach required in the NFL?

Reid said there’s no choice, and the downplaying of the achievement has begun.

“Unfortunately in this business you get to enjoy these things (momentarily), then you have to move on,” Reid said. “Now that it’s over, it’s probably the most overrated game of the year because it gets so much publicity. Everyone is so fired up to start the season and get this thing underway, coaches, players, media, fans.”

Reid reminded that the Chiefs are loaded with veterans who can provide leadership here, and although the Chiefs have laid eggs in the Reid era, there doesn’t appear to be a pattern of letdowns after big victories.

In 2014, after throttling the Patriots in Arrowhead, the Chiefs played tough in a loss at San Francisco, a team coming off a Super Bowl season.

Last season, they followed a dramatic overtime victory at Denver with another heart-stopping victory at Atlanta. A few days later, the Chiefs beat the Raiders in a division showdown.

The Chiefs under Reid have looked lethargic in early-season games. Their 0-2 start in 2014 started with a flat performance against Tennessee. After winning the 2015 opener, the Chiefs lost five straight.

Last year’s team dropped to 2-2 with a blowout loss in Pittsburgh. All of those teams finished with winning records, and the 2015 and 2016 squads reached the postseason.

How will this team respond to the rousing start? By remembering it’s over, Reid said.

“It’s done,” he said. “Now we’re on to the Eagles.”

More Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: 'He's disappointed, for sure' 4:04

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

Pause
Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles 1:03

Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed 1:39

Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena 0:47

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens rappels into Springfield arena

Librarian not guilty in case R. Crosby Kemper calls 'ridiculous' 1:33

Librarian not guilty in case R. Crosby Kemper calls 'ridiculous'

These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1 1:41

These NFL players protested the national anthem in Week 1

What does the new campus value statement at UMKC say? 1:50

What does the new campus value statement at UMKC say?

AL Player of the Week: Royals' Eric Hosmer 1:56

AL Player of the Week: Royals' Eric Hosmer

  • Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

    KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said star safety Eric Berry is disappointed about his season-ending Achilles tear. But the coach also offered some perspective about the injury, reminding that Berry, a cancer survivor, has been through worse before.

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

KC Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said star safety Eric Berry is disappointed about his season-ending Achilles tear. But the coach also offered some perspective about the injury, reminding that Berry, a cancer survivor, has been through worse before.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: "He's disappointed, for sure"

View More Video