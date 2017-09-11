More Videos

Andy Reid: 'You're not going to replace Eric Berry' 3:00

Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry"

Pause
Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 2:34

Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'We didn't blink.' 0:28

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink."

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut

Chiefs' Justin Houston: 'We still have work to do' 0:27

Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do"

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt 0:45

Five things to know about Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions 0:52

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions 0:54

Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

  • Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles

    KC Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Monday that safety Eric Berry's rehab process from his ruptured Achilles injury has begun. The veteran safety is on his way to Green Bay to see the same specialist Derrick Johnson saw after a similar injury.

Chiefs trainer says Eric Berry is seeing specialist for torn Achilles

KC Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Monday that safety Eric Berry's rehab process from his ruptured Achilles injury has begun. The veteran safety is on his way to Green Bay to see the same specialist Derrick Johnson saw after a similar injury.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots

Chiefs

Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor discussed Thursday night's regular season opener against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., with Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff. The trio made their predictions for the nationally televised game.