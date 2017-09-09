A large TV audience saw Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throw four touchdown passes in a 42-27 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.
Chiefs

Chiefs’ victory over Patriots draws huge audience on NBC

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 09, 2017 4:36 PM

The Chiefs’ 42-27 victory over the Patriots on Thursday night was the most-watched program in three months, according to Nielsen ratings reported by NBC.

The game averaged a total audience of 22.2 million viewers, with 21.8 million watching on television and another 355,000 via live streaming.

The game was television’s most watched program since Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June.

But the game drew fewer viewers than last year’s opener, a Super Bowl rematch between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers that attracted 25.2 million.

The top five local markets for Thursday’s game were Providence, R.I. (35.6 rating 55 share), Kansas City (35.5/55), Boston (35.0/59), Denver (20.6/38) and New Orleans (20.4/29).

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

