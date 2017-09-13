More Videos

Chiefs safety Eric Berry records message for fans prior to surgery 0:16

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 2:36

Chiefs' Andy Reid on Eric Berry: 'He's disappointed, for sure' 4:04

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

Facebook Live with Terez Paylor on Chiefs at Patriots 14:57

Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory 4:03

Fly over Arrowhead Stadium and see U2 concert stage 2:18

What’s the best U2 song? Generations of KC fans pick their favorites 2:36

The stage for U2's Joshua Tree tour is massive. Here's a closer look 1:18

Missouri coach Barry Odom addresses defensive coordinator firing 1:34

  • Sweet suites provide premium comfort, access at Arrowhead

    Suites ringing Arrowhead Stadium offer prime locations to watch the Chiefs, upscale dining, climate controlled concourses, premium liquor and a private entrance. We tour an upscale Club Gold suite, an open-air field box suite and peek inside the Locker Room Club lounge.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor discussed Thursday night's regular season opener against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., with Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff. The trio made their predictions for the nationally televised game.