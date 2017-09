More Videos 1:39 Tyreek Hill flashes the peace sign. Here's how the key moment was photographed Pause 1:34 Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods 0:58 KCK woman dies in a fatal car crash after being raped 2:34 Victorious Chiefs leave field at Gillette Stadium 3:00 Andy Reid: "You're not going to replace Eric Berry" 0:28 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: "We didn't blink." 2:36 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt goes from fumble to fabulous in NFL debut 0:27 Chiefs' Justin Houston: "We still have work to do" 0:45 C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 1:00 Five things to know about Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One Picture Explained - How a key Chiefs play was photographed Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt has covered the Chiefs since 2007 and in this video, he explains how a photo was made of Tyreek Hill giving the peace sign on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 42-27 upset victory over the New England Patriots. Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt has covered the Chiefs since 2007 and in this video, he explains how a photo was made of Tyreek Hill giving the peace sign on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 42-27 upset victory over the New England Patriots. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Star staff photographer David Eulitt has covered the Chiefs since 2007 and in this video, he explains how a photo was made of Tyreek Hill giving the peace sign on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the Chiefs' 42-27 upset victory over the New England Patriots. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star