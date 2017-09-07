Parker, Erving declared active for Chiefs’ season opener against Patriots

The bigger pre-game news for the Chiefs was who is active, not inactive.
Safety Ron Parker, who was listed as questionable for the game, is active. He had been a limited practice participant earler in the week.
So is offensive lineman Cameron Erving, acquired by the Chiefs after the final preseason game. Erving is envisioned as a tackle.
Inactive for the game against the Patriots: defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, newly acquired linebacker Reggie Ragland, cornerback D.J. White and quarterback Tyler Bray.
