Parker, Erving declared active for Chiefs’ season opener against Patriots

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

September 07, 2017 6:34 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

The bigger pre-game news for the Chiefs was who is active, not inactive.

Safety Ron Parker, who was listed as questionable for the game, is active. He had been a limited practice participant earler in the week.

So is offensive lineman Cameron Erving, acquired by the Chiefs after the final preseason game. Erving is envisioned as a tackle.

Inactive for the game against the Patriots: defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, newly acquired linebacker Reggie Ragland, cornerback D.J. White and quarterback Tyler Bray.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

