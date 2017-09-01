Chiefs trade defensive lineman to Tennessee on Friday

In the matter of 24 hours, defensive lineman David King went from playing against the Tennessee Titans to playing for them.
On Friday, the Chiefs dealt King — a 27-year-old fighting for a roster spot — to the Titans for a conditional seventh-round draft pick, The Star has learned.
King played 50 snaps for the Chiefs in their 30-6 win over the Titans on Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium, their final preseason game of the 2017 slate.
King, who is listed at 6 feet 4 and 281 pounds, spent part of the 2015 and 2016 seasons on the Chiefs’ active roster and practice squads. He’s also played for the Seattle Seahawks and recorded four tackles and a 1.5 sacks in 10 regular season games.
