Mahomes may not be throwing, but he’ll pitch (for a ticket broker)

He may not play a down for the Chiefs this season, but reserve quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be a pitchman.
Mahomes, the rookie from Texas Tech, has signed a deal with Tickets For Less, an Overland Park-based ticket broker.
The agreement calls for Mahomes to become the voice in media spots and marketing campaigns and to participate in an autograph session.
According to the company, Mahomes will support and promote Team Little Owl, a foundation that supports childhood brain cancer research.
“This is one of the most exciting and unique opportunities for us,” said Dan Rouen, Founder and CEO of Tickets For Less. “Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest sports stories in Kansas City and we are extremely proud that we are going to be able to provide unique opportunities for Tickets For Less Customers including an upcoming autograph session.”
