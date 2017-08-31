Chiefs name high school coaching award for Eric Driskell

The Chiefs named their annual Kansas High School Coach of the Year award in memory of Eric Driskell during a pregame ceremony Thursday.
Driskell, who died of a ruptured brain aneurysm in February, was the award winner in 2016 after leading Blue Valley High to the 6A championship game.
Driskell, a three-time Chiefs’ Kansas coach of the year, won two 5A championships with the Tigers.
Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt presented Eric’s wife, Kari, and her family with a helmet.
“My family and the entire Chiefs organization are honored to commemorate his life and celebrate his service with the Chiefs Eric Driskell Kansas High School Coach of the Year Award,” Hunt said in a statement.
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
