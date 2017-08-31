Chiefs, other NFL teams experiencing ticket and parking problems

Ticketmaster experienced technical issues that impacted fans entering NFL preseason games on Thursday, including Arrowhead Stadium.
Some fans attending the Chiefs game against the Tennessee Titans couldn’t access the team’s Ticketmaster account to provide a parking pass on their mobile phone.
Fans who had a parking pass but wound up paying at the toll booth were given a receipt that they could take to a ticket window for a refund.
Fans who couldn’t access their ticket on a cell phone were directed to a team representative to verify the account.
