Youth football players and their parents lined up around one of the spiral ramps before getting a chance to walk on the field before Thursday’s preseason football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Outside, some fans were having difficulties accessing electronic parking passes before the game
Chiefs

Chiefs, other NFL teams experiencing ticket and parking problems

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 31, 2017 7:03 PM

Ticketmaster experienced technical issues that impacted fans entering NFL preseason games on Thursday, including Arrowhead Stadium.

Some fans attending the Chiefs game against the Tennessee Titans couldn’t access the team’s Ticketmaster account to provide a parking pass on their mobile phone.

Fans who had a parking pass but wound up paying at the toll booth were given a receipt that they could take to a ticket window for a refund.

Fans who couldn’t access their ticket on a cell phone were directed to a team representative to verify the account.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

  Comments  

