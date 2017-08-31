Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the team’s primary pass-catchers. As such, he gets his share of touchdowns.
How many TDs for Chiefs’ Travis Kelce? Alex Smith? Let’s check the sportsbook ...

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

August 31, 2017 5:36 PM

Bovada, an online sportsbook site, has set NFL player odds for 2017. Prop bets for some 500 players were identified. We picked out the ones involving the Chiefs.

Here’s where Bovada sets the over/under lines for several players:

▪ 800 Tyreek Hill receiving yards (593 in 2016)

▪ 200 Hill rushing yards (267)

▪ 8.5 Hill total touchdowns (10)

▪ 1,000 Travis Kelce receiving yards (1,125)

▪ 5 Kelce touchdown receptions (4)

▪ 3,500 Alex Smith passing yards (3,502)

▪ 17.5 Smith touchdown passes (15)

▪ 7.5 Smith interceptions (8)

▪ 250 Smith rushing yards (134)

▪ 1,100 Kareem Hunt combined rushing and receiving yards

▪ 5.5 Marcus Peters interceptions (6)

▪ 7.5 Justin Houston sacks (4)

▪ 9.5 Dee Ford sacks (10)

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

