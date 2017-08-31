Chiefs owner Clark Hunt
Chiefs donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

By Blair Kerkhoff

August 31, 2017 5:22 PM

The Chiefs will donate half of their 50/50 raffle from Thursday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

During each game, the Hunt Family Foundation draws a raffle ticket and the team splits the jackpot with the winner. The Chiefs donate their half to a charitable foundation designated by the club.

The Foundation will match the 50/50 amount for an additional contribution.

“Like everyone, we have been heartbroken by the devastation that Hurricane Harvey has brought to the state of Texas,” said Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who lives in Dallas. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this disaster, and this contribution is a first step in our ongoing commitment to help those in need.”

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

