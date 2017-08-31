Chiefs release offensive lineman Jah Reid

The Chiefs have released offensive lineman Jah Reid, one day after they announced the acquisition of another offensive lineman, Cameron Erving.
Reid, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, signed with the Chiefs just before the start of the 2015 season and started 10 games that year. He appeared in 12 games last season and started one. Reid mostly played right tackle.
The Chiefs, like all other NFL teams, must reduce their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Central time on Saturday.
Erving, a first round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, has started 17 of 29 NFL games. He’s seen as a reserve swing tackle who could also play other positions on the offensive line.
Erving was traded to the Chiefs for a 2018 fifth-round pick.
