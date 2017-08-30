Besides Mahomes, what else to watch in Chiefs’ game?

Let’s try to get through at least a few of the things you should watch in the Chiefs’ final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday before mentioning the rookie quarterback from Texas Tech.
Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is 7:30 p.m., and the game is on KCTV (Channel 5). Parking lot gates open at 2:30 p.m., and stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
1. Where Kpassagnon plays
Keep in mind the Chiefs’ starters aren’t going to play, so no Alex Smith, Kareem Hunt, Justin Houston or Derrick Johnson. But there are some intriguing young players who figure to get extensive time. One is Tanoh Kpassagnon, who is listed at defensive end but also has worked with tackles and outside linebackers. Kpassagnon has uncommon speed for a player listed at 6-7, 290 pounds. It will be interesting to see if he plays multiple positions.
2. Wide receiver dance-off
At least nearly everybody who started with the Chiefs (and all teams) will have gotten to suit up for four preseason games. The cutdown from 90 to 53 has to be completed by 3 p.m. Saturday. The Chiefs have some tough choices to make, like who fills out the second wide receiver corps after De’Anthony Thomas? Choose two from among Demarcus Robinson, Seantavius Jones, Jehu Chesson, Marcus Kemp and Gehrig Dieter?
3. OK, the quarterback
That’s enough delay. Everyone wants to see quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the first-round draft pick making his first NFL start. He’s had several good moments in the preseason, especially at Cincinnati. Mahomes will be working with fellow second-teamers and look to conclude what might be his final rookie action with a solid effort. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he could play his starters for a series or two.
4. More roster questions
Is linebacker Justin March-Lillard’s spot safe? How about offensive lineman Jah Reid or cornerback D.J. White? The Chiefs will lose some players who will be quickly snapped up by other teams.
5. Running back depth
The Chiefs could be in the market for a running back over the next couple of days. For now, Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller are the next in line behind Hunt, the rookie from Toledo, with Spencer Ware suffering a knee injury last weekend. The Chiefs scored a rushing touchdown (Ware) on their first possession of the preseason and haven’t scored one since.
