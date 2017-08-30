Besides Mahomes, what else to watch in Chiefs’ game?

More Videos 9:53 Chiefs trade lands during Terez Paylor's Facebook Live. Hear his instant analysis Pause 3:54 Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start 0:31 Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start 0:47 How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production? 0:37 Charcandrick West: Next man (or men) up 0:38 Alex Smith: Spencer Ware did everything 0:43 Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility 0:45 C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:56 Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury 1:48 Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about his first NFL start on Thursday in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about his first NFL start on Thursday in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks about his first NFL start on Thursday in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star