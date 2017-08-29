Chiefs have reason to think Reggie Ragland might pick up defense quickly

More Videos 0:31 Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start Pause 0:47 How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production? 3:54 Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start 0:43 Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility 0:37 Charcandrick West: Next man (or men) up 1:14 Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 0:45 C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 1:18 Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp 0:49 Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get' 0:56 Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor The Kansas City Star

