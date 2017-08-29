Chiefs have reason to think Reggie Ragland might pick up defense quickly

More Videos

Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start 0:31

Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start

Pause
How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production? 0:47

How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production?

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start 3:54

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start

Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility 0:43

Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility

Charcandrick West: Next man (or men) up 0:37

Charcandrick West: Next man (or men) up

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 1:14

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day'

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp 1:18

Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get' 0:49

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get'

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury 0:56

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury

  • Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead. David Eulitt and Terez A. Paylor The Kansas City Star

Chiefs

Chiefs have reason to think Reggie Ragland might pick up defense quickly

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

August 29, 2017 7:38 PM

Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland has no shortage of things to overcome as he acclimates to his new team.

Not only is Ragland — who the Chiefs acquired from the Buffalo Bills on Monday for a 2019 fourth-round pick — coming off a season-ending torn ACL, he’s also got to get adjusted to a new team.

The good news, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, is that Ragland is probably well-versed in some of it already. Ragland spent last year in Rex Ryan’s 3-4 defense, which is similar to the scheme Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton currently employs.

“Rex’s defense and Bob’s defense are similar,” Reid said.

Though Reid is hopeful Ragland can pick it up quickly, he doesn’t have a firm time line on how quickly he expects Ragland to contribute, since the ACL remains a variable.

“We are just going to see where he is physically,” Reid said. “I do not think he is all the way back from that, so we will work him … then let him get caught up on the defense. We have not had a chance to meet with him.”

Ragland has been classified by some as an old-school thumper at inside linebacker — the kind of large hard-hitters that have been phased out a tad due to the pass-happy nature of today’s NFL — but Reid said Ragland is more than that.

“It is good to be a thumper, but I would tell you that he could probably handle three downs,” Reid said. “That was what he was coming out.”

Still, Reid made it clear that Ragland — who checks in at 6 feet 2 and a sturdy 253 pounds — profiles more as a “mike” inside linebacker, who is often charged with being stout in the middle of the defense and taking on blocks. That allows the “weak-side” inside guy — in this case, Derrick Johnson — to run and hit.

“Everyone had really positive reports and Brett (Veach, the Chiefs’ general manager) did all of the homework on that,” Reid said.

Quarterback rotation

Patrick Mahomes will start Thursday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, while Tyler Bray will lead the twos and get the third quarter. Joel Stave will lead the threes and play the fourth quarter.

Injury report

Johnson and outside linebacker Justin Houston did not practice Tuesday. Reid said both were resting.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Ashton Lampkin injured his knee in practice Sunday, and it turns out he has a torn ACL, Reid said. Lampkin will undergo surgery.

More Videos

Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start 0:31

Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes looks ahead to first start

Pause
How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production? 0:47

How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production?

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start 3:54

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start

Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility 0:43

Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility

Charcandrick West: Next man (or men) up 0:37

Charcandrick West: Next man (or men) up

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 1:14

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day'

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs 0:45

C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs

Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp 1:18

Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get' 0:49

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get'

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury 0:56

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury

  • Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility

    Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid answered a question by The Star's Terez Paylor about offensive lineman Zach Fulton after the Seattle Seahawks preseason game.

Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid answered a question by The Star's Terez Paylor about offensive lineman Zach Fulton after the Seattle Seahawks preseason game.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start

View More Video