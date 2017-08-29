Andy Reid on Chiefs offensive lineman Zach Fulton's versatility

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead.
KC Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said running back Spencer Ware sustained a torn posterior cruciate ligament and damaged the posterior lateral corner of his right knee, which likely will require surgery.
A handful of Kansas City Chiefs, including quarterback Alex Smith, are putting their faith in a new helmet designed to better protect their brains. Endorsed by the NFL and NFLPA, the Vicis Zero1 helmet claims to reduce what it calls “impact forces.”