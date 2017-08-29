Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' trade and Patrick Mahomes' first start
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the status of several player injuries, including kicker Cairo Santos, who had been sidelined with a groin injury, as the team prepares for its final preseason game Thursday night against the Titans at Arrowhead.
David Eulitt and Terez A. PaylorThe Kansas City Star
KC Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said running back Spencer Ware sustained a torn posterior cruciate ligament and damaged the posterior lateral corner of his right knee, which likely will require surgery.