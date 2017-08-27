Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury
KC Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said running back Spencer Ware sustained a torn posterior cruciate ligament and damaged the posterior lateral corner of his right knee, which likely will require surgery.
Blair KerkhoffThe Kansas City Star
More Videos
0:56
Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder on Spencer Ware's knee injury
0:45
C.J. Spiller: Chiefs have versatile running backs
0:47
How will Chiefs replace Spencer Ware's short-yardage production?
0:38
Alex Smith: Spencer Ware did everything
0:31
Andy Reid: Running back still a position of strength
0:32
Chris Jones on his sack of Russell Wilson
1:48
Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me'
0:48
Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware
1:12
Andy Reid talks about injury to Spencer Ware
0:21
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return
2:24
Chiefs engage with fans after loss to Seahawks
0:54
Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions
A handful of Kansas City Chiefs, including quarterback Alex Smith, are putting their faith in a new helmet designed to better protect their brains. Endorsed by the NFL and NFLPA, the Vicis Zero1 helmet claims to reduce what it calls “impact forces.”
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.