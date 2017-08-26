More Videos

Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware 0:48

Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware

Pause
Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return 0:21

Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return

Chiefs engage with fans after loss to Seahawks 2:24

Chiefs engage with fans after loss to Seahawks

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions 0:52

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions 0:54

Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I'm not the fastest guy' 1:59

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "I'm not the fastest guy"

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill 1:32

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 1:14

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day'

Update on Chiefs rookie linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon's development 1:50

Update on Chiefs rookie linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon's development

  • Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me'

    Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke in the locker room after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me'

Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke in the locker room after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.