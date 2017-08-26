More Videos

KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms 0:44

KC venues, festivals weather a summer of storms

Pause
Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting 19:10

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me' 1:48

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me'

Chris Jones on his sack of Russell Wilson 0:32

Chris Jones on his sack of Russell Wilson

Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return 0:21

Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get' 0:49

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get'

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis 0:56

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis

Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp 1:18

Watch Chiefs QBs connect on deep passes in Tuesday's camp

Chiefs engage with fans after loss to Seahawks 2:24

Chiefs engage with fans after loss to Seahawks

  • Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware

    Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks about rookie running back Kareem Hunt and always being one play from moving up.

Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware

Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks about rookie running back Kareem Hunt and always being one play from moving up.
Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star
Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.