More Videos

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me' 1:48

Patrick Mahomes on loss to Seattle: 'Too many miscues in every aspect, especially me'

Pause
Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware 0:48

Andy Reid on Kareem Hunt's play after injury to Spencer Ware

Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return 0:21

Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas on his kickoff return

Chiefs engage with fans after loss to Seahawks 2:24

Chiefs engage with fans after loss to Seahawks

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis 0:56

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions 0:52

Chiefs' Chris Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season 5:39

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I'm not the fastest guy' 1:59

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "I'm not the fastest guy"

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill 1:32

Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Big potential for Tyreek Hill

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day' 1:14

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 'Just make one play a day'

  • Andy Reid talks about injury to Spencer Ware

    Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives injury update on Spencer Ware after Ware was injured in preseason game at Seattle against Seahawks on Aug. 25, 2017.

Andy Reid talks about injury to Spencer Ware

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives injury update on Spencer Ware after Ware was injured in preseason game at Seattle against Seahawks on Aug. 25, 2017.
Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star
Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.