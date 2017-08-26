If Chiefs plan to hand reins to Mahomes, consider these past QB handoffs

(Editor’s note: This story is part of The Star’s annual football preview, which will appear as a special section in the Sunday, Aug. 27 print edition and also on KansasCity.com and The Star’s Red Zone Extra app.)

Will Patrick Mahomes take over for Alex Smith as the Chiefs’ starting QB in 2018? If so, there’s historical precedent for a quarterback handoff. Here are five instances of when a veteran quarterback handed the reins to a younger quarterback, and how each performed.

1979-80 Cowboys

Roger Staubach

267-461, 3,586 yards, 27 touchdowns, 11 interceptions

Team record: 11-5, Lost Divisional Round game to Rams

Danny White

260-436, 3,287 yards, 28 touchdowns, 25 interceptions

Team record: 12-4, Lost NFC Championship Game to Eagles

1990-91 49ers

Joe Montana

321-520, 3,944 yards, 26 touchdowns, 16 interceptions

Team record: 15-1, Lost NFC Championship Game

Steve Young

180-279, 2,517 yards, 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 11 games

Team record: 10-6

1998-99 Broncos

John Elway

210-356, 2,806 yards, 22 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 13 games

Team record: 14-2, Won Super Bowl XXXIII

Brian Griese

261-452, 3,032 yards, 14 touchdowns, 14 interceptions

Team record: 6-10

1999-2000 Dolphins

Dan Marino

204-369, 2,448 yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions

Team record: 9-7, lost AFC Divisional Round game to Jaguars

Jay Fiedler

204-357, 2,402 yards, 14 touchdowns, 14 interceptions

Team record: 11-5, lost AFC Divisional Round game to Raiders

2007-08 Packers

Brett Favre

356-535, 4,155 yards, 28 touchdowns, 15 interceptions

Team record: 13-3, Lost NFC Championship Game

Aaron Rodgers

341-536, 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns, 13 interceptions

Team record: 6-10