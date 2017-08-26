If Chiefs plan to hand reins to Mahomes, consider these past QB handoffs

(Editor’s note: This story is part of The Star’s annual football preview, which will appear as a special section in the Sunday, Aug. 27 print edition and also on KansasCity.com and The Star’s Red Zone Extra app.)
Will Patrick Mahomes take over for Alex Smith as the Chiefs’ starting QB in 2018? If so, there’s historical precedent for a quarterback handoff. Here are five instances of when a veteran quarterback handed the reins to a younger quarterback, and how each performed.
1979-80 Cowboys
Roger Staubach
267-461, 3,586 yards, 27 touchdowns, 11 interceptions
Team record: 11-5, Lost Divisional Round game to Rams
Danny White
260-436, 3,287 yards, 28 touchdowns, 25 interceptions
Team record: 12-4, Lost NFC Championship Game to Eagles
1990-91 49ers
Joe Montana
321-520, 3,944 yards, 26 touchdowns, 16 interceptions
Team record: 15-1, Lost NFC Championship Game
Steve Young
180-279, 2,517 yards, 17 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 11 games
Team record: 10-6
1998-99 Broncos
John Elway
210-356, 2,806 yards, 22 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 13 games
Team record: 14-2, Won Super Bowl XXXIII
Brian Griese
261-452, 3,032 yards, 14 touchdowns, 14 interceptions
Team record: 6-10
1999-2000 Dolphins
Dan Marino
204-369, 2,448 yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions
Team record: 9-7, lost AFC Divisional Round game to Jaguars
Jay Fiedler
204-357, 2,402 yards, 14 touchdowns, 14 interceptions
Team record: 11-5, lost AFC Divisional Round game to Raiders
2007-08 Packers
Brett Favre
356-535, 4,155 yards, 28 touchdowns, 15 interceptions
Team record: 13-3, Lost NFC Championship Game
Aaron Rodgers
341-536, 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns, 13 interceptions
Team record: 6-10
