Chiefs internship over, Michael Vick reportedly will join Fox as studio analyst

When the Chiefs broke training camp in St. Joseph last week, it meant the end of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s coaching internship.
But he’s already found a new job with Fox.
According to USA Today, Vick will be a studio analyst on its pregame show, “Fox NFL Kickoff.”
“I’m very excited,” Vick told USA Today. “Over the last seven or eight months, I’ve done a lot of interviews, and I think I’ve gotten better as I’ve been put in those situations more often. …
“My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.”
Vick, who was the top pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, shot to stardom with the Falcons before he spent time in prison for dogfighting. But Vick returned to the NFL and played for the Eagles from 2009 to 2012 when current Chiefs coach Andy Reid was in Philadelphia.
Reid then chose Vick to be an intern with the Chiefs this summer, and he worked with the team’s quarterbacks.
“Coaching will be part of my life that I engage in at some point, but right now isn’t the best timing for it,” Vick told USA Today. “I prayed about this decision, so I wouldn’t make an impulsive decision when it came to coaching vs. being a sports analyst. It’s in the same realm since I will be involved in football.”
