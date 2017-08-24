More Videos

Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions 0:54

Inside the Vicis Zero1 helmet, designed to reduce concussions

Pause
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle 2:32

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis 0:56

Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith 8:31

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Next two weeks will determine if Ramik Wilson wins starting job at linebacker 0:35

Next two weeks will determine if Ramik Wilson wins starting job at linebacker

Killed in a Westport restaurant, Lee's Summit PD officer Thomas Orr III laid to rest 2:27

Killed in a Westport restaurant, Lee's Summit PD officer Thomas Orr III laid to rest

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting 19:10

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting

Fire Chief acknowledges errors contributed to the death of two KC firefighters 4:25

Fire Chief acknowledges errors contributed to the death of two KC firefighters

Raw video: Fatal accident closes K-10 0:32

Raw video: Fatal accident closes K-10

Mizzou Vice Provost explains new Missouri Land Grant Compact 2:15

Mizzou Vice Provost explains new Missouri Land Grant Compact

  • Chiefs' Chiefs Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

    KC Chiefs receiver Chris Conley shares his thoughts on a new helmet made by Vicis designed to reduce concussions, with a brief guest appearance by center Mitch Morse.

Chiefs' Chiefs Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

KC Chiefs receiver Chris Conley shares his thoughts on a new helmet made by Vicis designed to reduce concussions, with a brief guest appearance by center Mitch Morse.
Terez A. Paylor The Kansas City Star
Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.