Chiefs' Chiefs Conley reviews new helmet designed to reduce concussions

A handful of Kansas City Chiefs, including quarterback Alex Smith, are putting their faith in a new helmet designed to better protect their brains. Endorsed by the NFL and NFLPA, the Vicis Zero1 helmet claims to reduce what it calls “impact forces.”
