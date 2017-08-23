Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis

Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, once a teammate with Colin Kaepernick on the 49ers, answered a question from Sam Mellinger on his thoughts about Kaepernick's current unemployment following his kneeling protest during the National Anthem.