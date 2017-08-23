More Videos

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid on starters' playing time at Seattle

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger returns ahead of schedule from knee injury

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get'

Congressman Kevin Yoder faces questions on President Trump and health care during town hall meeting

What are some winning strategies for the $700 million Powerball

Whit Merrifield: Walk-off against Rockies 'a big win' for Royals

KCP&L website disclosed customers' phone numbers

Eric Hosmer's walk-off homer one that 'can get things going for the team'

Ned Yost: 'If you can get the leadoff guy on, you're gonna be in business'

  • Chiefs assistant coach Dave Toub on Kevin Pierre-Louis

    Chiefs special-teams coach Dave Toub can't find enough kicking teams for newcomer Kevin Pierre-Louis.

Chiefs special-teams coach Dave Toub can't find enough kicking teams for newcomer Kevin Pierre-Louis.
Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor spoke with Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt live on Facebook after Wednesday's practice at the Arrowhead Stadium practice facility. Terez also spoke with Blair Kerkhoff of The Star about the progress of the team's 2017 draft picks.