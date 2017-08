More Videos

8:31 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on being compared to Emmitt Smith

0:37 Chiefs guard Parker Ehinger returns ahead of schedule from knee injury

0:35 Next two weeks will determine if Ramik Wilson wins starting job at linebacker

0:44 Chiefs front office watches eclipse near Arrowhead Stadium

0:49 Chiefs' Travis Kelce: 'Our quarterback room is as good as they get'

1:42 Patrick Mahomes picks his favorite throw from preseason win over Cincinnati

0:34 Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt: 'I'm able to play fast'

0:44 Alex Smith on Chiefs game plan for preseason matchup with Bengals

2:09 Chiefs return to locker room after preseason win over Bengals

1:22 Learn how to say American football terms in Spanish

1:59 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "I'm not the fastest guy"