Chiefs Hall of Famer Neil Smith helps woman stuck in car in flood waters

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

August 23, 2017 2:18 PM

Chiefs Hall of Famer Neil Smith often found himself in the right place during his playing days — to the chagrin of opposing quarterbacks.

Smith had 104  1/2 career sacks while playing for the Chiefs and Broncos, and showed no fear when it came to chasing a quarterback.

On Tuesday, Smith was in the right place to help a woman who had driven a minivan into high waters in Lee’s Summit. Another round of torrential rains on Monday night into Tuesday caused flooding and required a number of water rescues.

That includes one by Smith, who talked to Fox 4’s Dave D’Marko about seeing the car on Northeast Anderson Drive.

“When I came out here, this lady, she was driving. I couldn’t believe she was in there,” Smith told D’Marko. “She just got to the point where the car stalled.”

A photo shows water was above the wheels of the vehicle. Smith got to the woman and helped her get to dry land.

“She was in there, I didn’t know if she had any kids, but she was like 9 months pregnant,” Smith told D’Marko. “She was very short, so I had to walk her out of there.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

