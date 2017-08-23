Chiefs Hall of Famer Neil Smith helps woman stuck in car in flood waters

Chiefs Hall of Famer Neil Smith often found himself in the right place during his playing days — to the chagrin of opposing quarterbacks.
Smith had 104 1/2 career sacks while playing for the Chiefs and Broncos, and showed no fear when it came to chasing a quarterback.
On Tuesday, Smith was in the right place to help a woman who had driven a minivan into high waters in Lee’s Summit. Another round of torrential rains on Monday night into Tuesday caused flooding and required a number of water rescues.
That includes one by Smith, who talked to Fox 4’s Dave D’Marko about seeing the car on Northeast Anderson Drive.
“When I came out here, this lady, she was driving. I couldn’t believe she was in there,” Smith told D’Marko. “She just got to the point where the car stalled.”
A photo shows water was above the wheels of the vehicle. Smith got to the woman and helped her get to dry land.
“She was in there, I didn’t know if she had any kids, but she was like 9 months pregnant,” Smith told D’Marko. “She was very short, so I had to walk her out of there.”
